Myers (undisclosed) took part in Thursday's practice, per Thomas Drance of The Athletic, which indicates that he's healthy for the start of training camp.

Myers missed the final seven games of the Canucks' 2024-25 campaign due to the injury. He had six goals, 24 points, 74 PIM, 87 hits and 125 blocks across 71 appearances in 2024-25. Myers is likely to serve in a top-four role this year, but he probably won't see much ice time with the man advantage.