Myers will have a hearing with NHL Player Safety for a cross-check on Evan Bouchard in Saturday's win over Edmonton.
Myers received a match penalty following a scrum late in the game, and it appears the blueliner could miss additional time due to suspension. Through 45 games this season, Myers has two goals, 13 points, and a minus-5 rating. Guillaume Brisebois would figure to enter the lineup, should Myers miss time.
