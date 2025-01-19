Myers will have a hearing with NHL Player Safety for a cross-check on Evan Bouchard in Saturday's win over Edmonton.

Myers received a match penalty following a scrum late in the game, and it appears the blueliner could miss additional time due to suspension. Through 45 games this season, Myers has two goals, 13 points, and a minus-5 rating. Guillaume Brisebois would figure to enter the lineup, should Myers miss time.