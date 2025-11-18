Myers produced an assist, four blocked shots, four PIM and a minus-2 rating in Monday's 8-5 loss to the Panthers.

Myers has a helper in each of the last two games and three assists over his last six outings. The 35-year-old defenseman has filled a heavy role in the Canucks' top four this season, and all of that ice time will lead to a little bit of offense, though his main source of production is in the physical categories. For the year, Myers has racked up six points, 26 shots on net, 23 hits, 46 blocked shots and 16 PIM across 21 contests.