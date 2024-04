Myers notched an assist, two shots on goal, four hits, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Oilers.

Myers has an assist in each of the last three games. The 34-year-old's helper Saturday set up Pius Suter for the game-winning tally in the second period. Myers is up to 27 points, 89 shots on net, 77 PIM, 106 hits, 130 blocked shots and a plus-15 rating through 75 appearances in a second-pairing role.