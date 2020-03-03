Canucks' Tyler Myers: In doubt Wednesday

Myers is questionable for Wednesday's matchup with Arizona after coach Travis Green classified the blueliner as day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

With Quinn Hughes (undisclosed) also in doubt, the club promoted Guillaume Brisebois and Jalen Chatfield from the minors. In his last five outings, the 29-year-old Myers garnered three helpers but remains stuck in a 12-game goal drought. If the Houston native is unable to give it a go, Chris Tanev figures to see the biggest uptick in ice time.