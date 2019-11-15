Play

Canucks' Tyler Myers: Lacking offense

Myers has just four points through 20 contests.

Myers is still searching for his first goal as a Canuck. He has four assists but none in the last six games. Vancouver has lost five of those six matchups, and could use a little more offense from the giant defenseman. He's on pace for 16 points, which would be a career-low produced in a full season.

