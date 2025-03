Myers (undisclosed) is probable for Saturday's clash against Chicago, per Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650.

Myers missed Wednesday's win over Calgary due to the injury. He has four goals, 21 points, 70 PIM, 73 hits and 108 blocks in 61 appearances with Vancouver in 2024-25. If Myers plays against the Blackhawks, then Victor Mancini might be a healthy scratch.