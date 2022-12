Myers logged an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

Myers has five helpers and a plus-5 rating over his last eight appearances. He's had a couple of productive stretches this season, but the 32-year-old typically won't chip in much offense. He has nine assists, 48 blocked shots, 45 PIM, 37 hits, 36 shots on net and a plus-7 rating in 31 outings while playing in a top-four role.