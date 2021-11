Myers produced an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

Myers had the secondary helper on Vasili Podkolzin's game-tying goal in the third period. While not a significant scorer, Myers has put up four assists, 13 shots on net, 19 hits, 15 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in 10 contests. The 31-year-old figures to continue to play in a top-four role, which could make him a solid depth option in fantasy given his work in the physical categories.