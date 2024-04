Myers recorded an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Monday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Myers ended a seven-game point drought by helping out on a Brock Boeser tally in the second period. The 34-year-old Myers has put together a solid campaign with 25 points, 85 shots on net, 101 hits, 128 blocked shots, 71 PIM and a plus-14 rating though 73 contests. He remains in a second-pairing role, though a lack of power-play time will keep his offense down.