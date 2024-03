Myers (lower body) could be available against Colorado on Wednesday, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Coach Rick Tocchet wouldn't go so far as to confirm Myers will be in action Wednesday but the blueliner seems to be trending in the right direction. Prior to his four-game absence, the Houston native was finding his offensive stride with four points in his last seven outings while averaging 17:35 of ice time.