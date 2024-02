Myers collected an assist during Tuesday's win over the Hurricanes.

The assist helped snap an eight-game point drought for Myers. He is up to 19 points through 50 games this season, already surpassing the point totals he accumulated in the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons. Myers also has 53 PIM, 64 hits, 95 blocks, and a plus-14 rating on the campaign.