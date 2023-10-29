Myers scored a shorthanded goal on three shots, blocked three shots and added two hits in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Rangers.

Myers took a rush up the ice by himself in the third period, and he was rewarded with his second goal of the campaign. This is the first time since 2020-21 he's scored a shorthanded tally as well as the first time in that span he's produced multiple goals in a year. The blueliner has added two helpers, nine shots on net, 12 blocked shots, seven hits, eight PIM and a plus-2 rating through eight contests for a positive all-around start to 2023-24.