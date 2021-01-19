Myers recorded a shorthanded goal and a team-high four blocked shots in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Flames.

Myers was fairly solid defensively Monday, although he did have a roughing minor that led to the Flames' third goal on a 5-on-3 power play. The 30-year-old blueliner was rewarded with a goal, although that came with some good fortune -- Myers' centering pass deflected off Mark Giordano's stick and through Jacob Markstrom's five-hole. The tally was Myers' first point in four games to go with eight blocks, four hits and six shots on goal.