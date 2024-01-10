Myers scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 5-2 victory over the Islanders.

Myers extended Vancouver's lead to 4-1 in the second period, ripping a slapshot past Ilya Sorokin on the rush. The 33-year-old blueliner has points in back-to-back games and three (a goal and two assists) in his last five contests. While Myers isn't expected to chip in much offensively, he's now up to 18 points (three goals, 15 assists) through 41 games this year, surpassing his total of 17 points in 78 games last season.