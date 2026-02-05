Myers has not recorded a point in his last 21 games after being held off the scoresheet in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

That period spans the schedule between the holiday break and the Olympic break. Myers went minus-15 with 34 shots on net, 22 hits, 21 blocked shots and 12 PIM over those games. For the season, he's at just eight points with 71 shots, 91 blocks, 65 hits, 40 PIM and a minus-25 rating through 57 appearances. Myers' non-scoring production is fine, but he's on pace for the worst season of his career in which he's played at least 50 games.