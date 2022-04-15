Myers logged an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Coyotes.

Myers helped out on an insurance goal by Alex Chiasson in the third period. This was Myers' second assist in his last three outings, though he's far from being a regular contributor on offense. The 32-year-old defenseman is up to 17 points, 139 blocked shots, 134 hits, 117 shots on goal, 58 PIM and a plus-19 rating. The non-scoring numbers are solid enough to help fantasy managers in deep formats.