Canucks' Tyler Myers: On scoresheet with assist
Myers registered an assist, three hits, three blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 9-3 win over the Bruins.
Myers did a good job of stuffing the box score Saturday. His assist came on Tanner Pearson's second-period goal, which would stand as the game-winner. Myers is at 19 points, 120 shots, 97 blocks, 85 hits and 45 PIM through 61 contests. He'll struggle to reach 30 points for the third straight year, but the 30-year-old's non-scoring numbers are as steady as ever.
More News
-
Canucks' Tyler Myers: Tickles twine Sunday•
-
Canucks' Tyler Myers: Deposits equalizer Wednesday•
-
Canucks' Tyler Myers: Pots game-winning goal•
-
Canucks' Tyler Myers: Erupts for three points•
-
Canucks' Tyler Myers: Reaches milestone with two helpers•
-
Canucks' Tyler Myers: Supplies power-play assist•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.