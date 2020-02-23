Canucks' Tyler Myers: On scoresheet with assist

Myers registered an assist, three hits, three blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 9-3 win over the Bruins.

Myers did a good job of stuffing the box score Saturday. His assist came on Tanner Pearson's second-period goal, which would stand as the game-winner. Myers is at 19 points, 120 shots, 97 blocks, 85 hits and 45 PIM through 61 contests. He'll struggle to reach 30 points for the third straight year, but the 30-year-old's non-scoring numbers are as steady as ever.