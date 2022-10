Myers (lower body) is expected to miss the next 2-4 weeks, per Harman Dayal of The Athletic.

Myers was initially regarded as day-to-day after missing Thursday's practice, but it seems he'll at least miss Vancouver's first handful of games. It'll be a change from 2021-22, when Myers managed to play in the full 82 games. The Canucks leaned on him heavily last season, sending Myers out for an average of 21:59.