Myers (not injury related) won't suit up versus the Jets on Wednesday, Rick Dhaliwal of CHEK reports.

Myers' 21-game point drought looks to be how he'll end his Canucks tenure. He has a no-movement clause, but the fact that he's being sat for trade-related reasons suggests he is willing to waive it to go to a contender. A destination has not yet been identified.

