Myers (undisclosed) won't play in Tuesday's Game 2 versus the Predators, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Myers has had success in a top-four role this season, so it's notable he's out of the lineup for this contest. The Canucks have not specified a reason for his absence. Noah Juulsen will draw into the lineup for Myers, who will aim to return Friday for Game 3.