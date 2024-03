Myers (lower body) was announced as week-to-week following Saturday's practice, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Myers was presumably injured Thursday versus the Kings -- he saw just 14:19 of ice time in that contest. The 34-year-old has been steady in a second-pairing role. Myers' absence likely means Noah Juulsen will stick in the top four and Mark Friedman should be expected to enter the lineup on the third pairing.