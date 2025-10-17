Myers notched an assist, three shots on goal, three hits, four blocked shots and two PIM in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Stars.

Myers got on the scoresheet for the first time in four games this season. He's added nine hits, 13 blocks, six shots on net, a plus-1 rating and four PIM. Myers continues to occupy a top-four role with ice time in all situations, and his steady non-scoring production makes him an option for deeper fantasy formats.