Myers logged an assist, two hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Friday's 5-1 win over the Penguins.

Myers helped out on J.T. Miller's empty-net goal in the third period. This was Myers' second assist in the last three games, accounting for all of his points through six appearances this season. The big blueliner has added eight shots on net, 10 hits, 12 blocked shots, eight PIM and a plus-1 rating while logging top-pairing minutes with the Canucks' defense corps dealing with numerous injuries.