Myers logged an assist, two hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.

Myers picked up his first point in three games since he returned from a lower-body injury. The defenseman has resumed his usual second-line role after a five-game absence, though he offers more defensively than on the scoresheet. He's up to a solid 24 points with 67 shots on net, 67 PIM, 89 hits, 118 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating through 65 appearances this season.