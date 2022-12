Myers notched an assist, two blocked shots and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Flames.

Myers has recorded two assists in his last three outings since snapping a 13-game point drought. The 32-year-old defenseman hasn't done much on offense this season with six assists through 26 appearances, but he remains a physical presence on the Canucks' blue line. He's added 43 PIM, 31 hits, 39 blocked shots and 30 shots on goal.