Myers recorded an assist in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Senators.

Myers set up Tyler Motte for the opening tally at 2:06 of the first period. The 30-year-old Myers has performed reasonable well in a top-four role for the Canucks, collecting five points, 14 shots on goal, 18 blocked shots and 23 PIM in nine contests. He may be worth a look in deeper formats, although he shouldn't be expected to score at his current rate for the course of the season.