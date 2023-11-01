Myers notched an assist, four hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

Myers extended his point streak to three games with the secondary helper on Elias Pettersson's empty-net tally in the third period. Myers has a goal and two assists in that span. The 33-year-old has seen a reduced role this year, but it appears less is more so far -- he's up to five points, 10 shots on net, 11 hits, 12 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through nine contests. The big defenseman had just 17 points with a minus-16 rating in 78 appearances last season, so while a slowdown is likely, he could find his way past the 20-point mark in 2023-24.