Myers notched an assist, two shots on goal and four PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Coyotes.

Myers has a helper in back-to-back outings following his recent seven-game point drought. The 34-year-old defenseman continues to play on the second pairing, offering solid physical play and depth offense. He's at 26 points, 87 shots on net, 102 hits, 128 blocked shots, 75 PIM and a plus-13 rating over 74 appearances.