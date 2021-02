Myers notched two assists, a pair of shots on goal and two PIM in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flames.

Myers was engaged again on offense, which included a pass to set up Brock Boeser for the equalizer in the final minute of the third period with the Canucks shorthanded. Through 19 games this season, Myers has nine points, 31 blocked shots, 35 PIM, 31 shots on goal and a minus-1 rating.