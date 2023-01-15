Myers scored a goal on a team-high seven shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Panthers.

The veteran blueliner hadn't found the back of the net all season, but he finally ended a 66-game drought that extended back to February of last year by flipping a seemingly harmless shot through traffic 39 seconds into the second period that eluded a screened Sergei Bobrovsky. Myers remains a physical force for Vancouver with 42 hits, 51 PIM and 62 blocked shots through 39 games, but he has only 10 points despite 55 shots on net.