Canucks' Tyler Myers: Pots game-winning goal

Myers scored a goal, dished three hits and blocked two shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.

Myers broke a 1-1 deadlock at 18:31 of the third period. The 29-year-old defenseman is up to four goals and 14 points in 42 games this season. He's added 83 shots on goal, 53 hits and 60 blocked shots. The Texas-born blueliner has been better lately with eight points in his last nine games, but his hot run isn't likely to last much longer.