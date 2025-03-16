Myers scored a goal on two shots, blocked two shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Myers only had to miss one game due to an undisclosed injury. He returned to a top-four role and saw 20:21 of ice time Saturday, contributing a first-period goal to put the Canucks ahead 2-0. The defenseman had failed to record a point over four contests prior to his injury. He's now at five goals, 22 points, 69 shots on net, 73 hits, 110 blocked shots, 72 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 62 appearances this season.