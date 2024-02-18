Myers scored a goal and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Jets.

Myers took a penalty in the first period, but the Canucks were able to kill it off. He made up for that mistake by picking off a pass and slotting home a backhanded shot for the game-tying goal at 14:19 of the second period. The defenseman has two points over seven games since the All-Star break, and he's now at four goals and 20 points through 56 outings overall. Myers has added 56 shots on net, 59 PIM, 77 hits and 103 blocked shots while playing in a bottom-four role.