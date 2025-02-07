Myers logged a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over the Sharks.

Myers continues to chip in a little offense while seeing more minutes in the absence of Quinn Hughes (undisclosed). The helper was Myers' fifth point over the last six games, a span in which he's gone plus-6 with 10 shots on net and seven blocked shots. The big defenseman has 18 points, 55 shots on net, 57 hits, 90 blocked shots, 60 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 51 appearances. His helper Thursday was his first power-play contribution since the 2021-22 campaign.