Myers logged an assist and four shots on goal in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Kraken.

Myers set up a J.T. Miller tally early in the first period. This was Myers' third point over the last four contests after picking up just one helper in a 14-game span from Jan. 11 to Feb. 15. The defenseman has 22 points -- his most in five years with the Canucks -- and he's added 109 blocked shots, 85 hits, 61 shots on net, 59 PIM and a plus-14 rating through 59 appearances. Myers should continue to see top-four usage, and his well-rounded numbers make him a viable depth option in fantasy.