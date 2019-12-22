Canucks' Tyler Myers: Reaches milestone with two helpers
Myers recorded a pair of assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.
Myers set up Jake Virtanen on the power play in the first period and Elias Pettersson at even strength in the second. The defenseman's second helper gave him 200 in his career. Myers is at 10 points, 74 shots on goal, 50 blocked shots and 46 hits through 36 contests this year.
