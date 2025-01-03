Myers scored a goal on five shots and blocked two shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Kraken.

Myers ended his 21-game goal drought with a third-period tally. He had just five assists in that span. The 34-year-old defenseman has a chance to carve out some short-term fantasy value while Quinn Hughes (undisclosed) and Filip Hronek (lower body) are both sidelined. Myers was on the top power-play unit Thursday since Erik Brannstrom was a healthy scratch. For the season, Myers has just nine points with 37 shots on net, 31 PIM, 43 hits, 66 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 37 appearances. While the offense hasn't been encouraging, he may benefit from being more involved for a while, as long as he can maintain his newfound power-play time.