Myers scored a goal on two shots and blocked four shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Islanders.

Myers scored after the Islanders took a four-goal lead with an empty-netter. While his tally had no impact on the game, it snapped his seven-game drought on offense. The 34-year-old defenseman has been limited to three points while adding 15 shots on net, 15 hits, 26 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 15 outings. Myers offers decent non-scoring production, but he'd need to do a little more on offense for widespread fantasy appeal.