Myers recorded an assist and blocked three shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.

Myers helped out on a Nils Hoglander goal in the first period. With Guillaume Brisebois (upper body) and Carson Soucy (undisclosed) out, Myers has maintained a top-four role for the first two games of the campaign. The assist was his first point of the campaign, and he's added a plus-3 rating, six blocked shots and two PIM.