Myers inked a three-year, $9 million contract with the Canucks on Thursday.

Myers had five goals, 29 points, 77 PIM, 110 hits and 136 blocks in 77 regular-season contests with Vancouver in 2023-24. He's taking a significant pay cut compared to his previous seven-year, $38.5 million contract, but that's appropriate given that he'll turn 38 before this deal expires. Myers is likely to start the 2024-25 campaign on the second or third pairing.