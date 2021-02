Myers posted an assist in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Flames.

Myers carried the puck through the neutral zone with the Canucks on a 4-on-1. He sent a pass to Brock Boeser, who sniped his team-leading 12th goal of the season to finish Wednesday's scoring. Myers has a goal and three helpers in his last three games, giving him 10 points through 20 contests overall. The veteran blueliner has added 32 shots on net, 35 PIM, 32 blocked shots and 17 hits.