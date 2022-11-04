Myers produced an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 8-5 win over the Ducks.

Myers has earned three helpers in the last five games after opening his season with three scoreless efforts. The 32-year-old blueliner has added 14 hits, 14 blocked, 12 shots on net, eight PIM and a plus-1 rating while playing in a top-four role. Myers hasn't exceeded 21 points in any of the last three campaigns, but he remains a solid source of physicality for fantasy managers who need a boost in those areas.