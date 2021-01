Myers produced an assist and two hits in Wednesday's 6-5 shootout win over the Canadiens.

Myers had the secondary helper on Brock Boeser's equalizer at 16:51 of the third period, which forced overtime. It was the second point in as many games for Myers -- that accounts for all of his offense in five outings. The 30-year-old blueliner also has six hits and eight blocked shots this year.