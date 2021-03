Myers scored a goal on four shots and added four hits in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Oilers.

Myers struck at 9:23 of the third period, and Mikko Koskinen didn't have a chance to stop it. That goal stood as the game-winner, Myers' second such tally this year. He has four goals and 14 points in 31 contests overall. The American blueliner has added 59 shots on net, 43 blocked shots, 31 hits and 39 PIM this year.