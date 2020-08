Myers (shoulder) isn't expected to be ready to return until sometime next week, Rick Dhaliwal of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

Thursday night's Game 3 versus Vegas is expected to be postponed, and at this point it isn't clear when it will be played, but either way, Myers will likely miss at least a few more contests with his separated shoulder. The 30-year-old blueliner went scoreless while averaging 18:56 of ice time in six postseason contests before suffering his injury.