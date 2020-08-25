Myers (shoulder) won't be avaiable for the "early" games in Vancouver's second-round matchup with Vegas but could return later in the series, TSN Radio Vancouver reports.

Myers' recovery timeline remains a bit of an enigma, but it sounds like he won't be available for Game 2 on Tuesday or Game 3 on Thursday at a minimum. The 30-year-old American's absence will continue to test the Canucks' depth at defense, but it won't make waves in fantasy circles, as Myers went scoreless through Vancouver's first six postseason contests before suffering a separated shoulder.