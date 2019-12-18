Canucks' Tyler Myers: Supplies power-play assist

Myers recorded a power-play helper, three shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Canadiens.

Myers set up Adam Gaudette for the tally at 18:21 of the first period. Myers has been a fairly rare sight on the scoresheet in 2019-20, with eight points in 35 games. The blueliner has added 68 shots, 47 blocked shots, 45 hits and 24 PIM, but the lack of offense will keep him available in most fantasy formats.