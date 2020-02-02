Canucks' Tyler Myers: Tickles twine Sunday

Myers netted a goal on two shots, dished two hits and blocked a pair of shots in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.

Myers has been a sneaky source of offense with six tallies, 17 points and 109 shots through 53 games. He's topped 30 points in each of the last two seasons and could get to the mark again if he picks up the pace slightly. The 30-year-old blueliner has added 85 blocks, 69 hits and 26 PIM this year.