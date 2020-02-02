Canucks' Tyler Myers: Tickles twine Sunday
Myers netted a goal on two shots, dished two hits and blocked a pair of shots in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.
Myers has been a sneaky source of offense with six tallies, 17 points and 109 shots through 53 games. He's topped 30 points in each of the last two seasons and could get to the mark again if he picks up the pace slightly. The 30-year-old blueliner has added 85 blocks, 69 hits and 26 PIM this year.
More News
-
Canucks' Tyler Myers: Deposits equalizer Wednesday•
-
Canucks' Tyler Myers: Pots game-winning goal•
-
Canucks' Tyler Myers: Erupts for three points•
-
Canucks' Tyler Myers: Reaches milestone with two helpers•
-
Canucks' Tyler Myers: Supplies power-play assist•
-
Canucks' Tyler Myers: Finds back of net in OT win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.