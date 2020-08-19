Myers (shoulder) is 'unlikely' to return to the lineup for a game in the Canucks' series against the Blues, Andrew Walker of Sportsnet reports.

The defenseman suffered the injury in the third period of Game 2, and has yet to see action since. This news is certainly not a good sign for the severity of the injury, and the Canucks are locked in a battle with the series deadlocked at two games apiece. If this news comes to fruition, expect Jordie Benn and Oscar Fantenberg to continue to draw into the lineup for the rest of the series on the back end.